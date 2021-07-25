Clarity Financial LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 4,736,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,771. The firm has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

