Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 610.50 ($7.98), with a volume of 910,295 shares.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 693.80. The company has a market capitalization of £812.14 million and a P/E ratio of 62.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.