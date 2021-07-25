Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.75. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,390,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

