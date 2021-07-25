Comparing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorVel and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $552.64 million 4.48 $46.36 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 21.06 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Volatility & Risk

CorVel has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.9, suggesting that its share price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorVel and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 8.39% 22.32% 10.60% QDM International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, Medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

