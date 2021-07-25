Comparing Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shimano and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 3 9 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 16.74% 12.60% 11.38% Deutsche Post 5.55% 26.63% 7.14%

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Deutsche Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.54 billion 6.66 $596.65 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.14 $3.40 billion $2.70 25.90

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Post pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Shimano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers. It also provides additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The Express segment transport and offers time-definite international (TDI) shipments comprising urgent documents and goods. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment transports goods by air, ocean, and overland; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment provides contract logistics solutions, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-TDI services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

