Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $711.50.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

