ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Increased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $55.34. 10,623,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

