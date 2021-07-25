Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Raised by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $224.58. 842,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.