Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $504,192.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

