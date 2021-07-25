Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Hits $0.0001

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $22,690.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

