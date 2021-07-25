ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 855.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

WISH opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock worth $9,795,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

