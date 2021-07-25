ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WISH. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,168. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

