Contrasting Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -132.40% -64.20% -43.82% Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Precipio and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precipio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.79%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 11.26 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 108.07 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Volatility & Risk

Precipio has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precipio beats Astrotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists. Its cytogenetics media IV-Cell enables laboratories to arrive at more accurate results; HemeScreen panel enables hospitals and laboratories to run an important genetic mutation test; and ICE-COLD-PCR enables detection of abnormalities in blood samples. The company also operates a cancer diagnostic laboratory located in New Haven, Connecticut. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers, clinical research, HemeScreen, and COVID-19 antibody tests. The company serves oncologists, hospitals, reference laboratories, physician-office labs, and pharma and biotech companies. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

