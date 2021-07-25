Copernicus Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Ardelyx comprises approximately 5.3% of Copernicus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,435,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380,881. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

