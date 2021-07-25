Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 23,702 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $5.98 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

