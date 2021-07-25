Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays lowered shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.31. Corbion has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

