Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CLDB stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. Cortland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

