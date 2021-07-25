CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

