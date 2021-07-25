Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $440.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $423.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $423.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.