Cowen Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.60 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 48.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.01.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.