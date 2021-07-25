Cowen Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $525.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target cut by Cowen from $540.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $460.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $463.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

