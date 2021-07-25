Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Personalis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

