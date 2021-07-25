Credit Suisse AG Has $445,000 Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Global Medical REIT worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 190,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $947.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 93.18%.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

