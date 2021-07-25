Credit Suisse AG Has $461,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $414.73 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $276.39 and a one year high of $415.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.