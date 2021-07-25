Credit Suisse AG Sells 981 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $61.63 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

