Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IVA opened at $13.86 on Friday. Inventiva S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

