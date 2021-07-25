Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,279.75. The company has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.