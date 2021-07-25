Credit Suisse Group Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $76.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

TXT stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. Textron has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

