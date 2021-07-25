Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $63.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

