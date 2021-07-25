Credit Suisse Group Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Underperform

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

BZUN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

