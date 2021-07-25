Credit Suisse Group Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Underperform

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.
BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
BZUN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
