Critical Analysis: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) vs. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,350.68 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -29.48

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Sciences N/A -28.00% -21.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genetic Technologies and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences 1 5 6 0 2.42

Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $127.58, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

