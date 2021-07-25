Critical Analysis: Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) versus Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 204.66%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.09 -$15.64 million ($14.16) -0.20 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.88

Staffing 360 Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Staffing 360 Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -5.30% N/A -12.02% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

