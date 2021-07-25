Critical Comparison: Sono-Tek (SOTK) vs. The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sono-Tek to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 60 490 711 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Sono-Tek’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 46.00 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.18

Sono-Tek’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.72% -14.57% -3.17%

Risk and Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s rivals have a beta of -0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

