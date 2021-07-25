Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

