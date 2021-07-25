Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 1 year low of $70.18 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

