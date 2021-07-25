Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $34,562.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00817338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,414,471 coins and its circulating supply is 82,416,920 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

