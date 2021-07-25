Cryptonovae Hits 1-Day Volume of $229,094.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $825,316.53 and $229,094.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00119313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.00 or 1.00144030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00866838 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,078,043 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

