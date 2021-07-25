CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $249.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

