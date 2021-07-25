CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

