Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $421,197.73

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $421,197.73 and $1,621.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

