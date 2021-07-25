Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,990 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.50. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

