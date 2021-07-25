Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 398.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

