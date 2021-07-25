Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,435 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Owens & Minor worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,680,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

