CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

