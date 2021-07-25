Cypress Capital LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $193.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,020. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.17. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

