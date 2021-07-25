Cypress Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC owned 0.07% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 34,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

