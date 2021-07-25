Cypress Capital LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after acquiring an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. 3,744,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

