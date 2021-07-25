Cypress Capital LLC Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.83. The stock had a trading volume of 423,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,734. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.