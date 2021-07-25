D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,551 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Elanco Animal Health worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.