D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $18,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.71.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

